Two people were arrested by Villa Rica Police on Monday after a woman told officers she had been assaulted and held captive for two days by her boyfriend.
Shawn Russell Glover, 41 years old, from Waverly Hill Ga, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery, simple assault, false imprisonment, felony theft by receiving, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine.
On Monday at 4 p.m., police responded to the Days Inn on Commerce Drive for an assault on a woman.
Tara Yevette Webb, 37 years old, from Monticello, Georgia, was taken to Tanner Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She told police that Glover had tased her with a stun gun, bit her, and beat her with a metal back scratcher.
The motel room was searched and police found a stun gun, metal back scratcher, an allegedly stolen 9mm handgun, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Police said that Webb’s injuries were consistent with her statement to include bite marks.
While serving the search warrant, police found Glover outside of the hotel, where he was arrested and charged.
After being released from the hospital, Webb was also arrested. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Bond had not been set for either individual and both Glover and Webb were in custody of the Carroll County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
