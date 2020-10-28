Police in Villa Rica are investigating three separate and unconnected shooting incidents, including one that left a victim in critical condition.
The first shooting occurred on Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. when police responded to gunshots on Thomas Dorsey Drive. When they arrived, they found evidence that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire and that its driver had then fled the scene. The officers also determined that a pedestrian had been involved, but that person had also fled.
A second vehicle belonging to a resident had also been struck by gunfire, but police said no one was found to have been injured.
At 5 a.m. the next day, police responded to another call — this one involving a person who had been shot on Spring Street.
Police determined that several shots had been fired into a residence, striking the victim. The person or person who fired the shots had fled, police said. The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to an Atlanta area hospital where officers said he remains in stable but critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Terry, the detective investigating the incident, at (678) 840-1322 or at bterry@villarica.org.
Then at 7:46 p.m. the same day, police responded to a third report of shots being fired, this time at the intersection of Rockmart Road and North Dogwood Road.
Police found that neighbors had gathered for a barbecue and a verbal argument had started. But that argument turned physical after one person pointed a gun at another.
During the altercation, police said, one participant retrieved a shotgun and fired it in the air.
William Mikeal, 54 years old of Villa Rica, was arrested and charged with battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
David Carr 26 years old of Villa Rica, was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
A third man, Richard Howell, 30 years old of Villa Rica, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
The bonds for all three have not been set and they are all remained in the custody of the Carroll County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
