A 19-year-old Villa Rica man died Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle.
Zachary McCord died at the scene of the crash, which took place just after 5 p.m. on April 24 on Harlan Lane Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Troopers said that McCord was traveling west on Harlan Lane Road driving a Suzuki motorcycle as a Ford F-150 truck driven by a 53-year-old man was traveling east. As the truck turned left into a private driveway, the report states that the front of McCord’s motorcycle struck the right side of the Ford.
The troopers said that McCord was thrown from the motorcycle after the collision. Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock said Thursday the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the trooper’s report, the driver of the truck said he had seen no oncoming vehicle when he began his turn, but he heard the motorcycle’s engine as he was turning into the driveway.
A witness to the accident, who told troopers that he knew McCord, was traveling behind the motorcycle and stopped to render aid. He told troopers that the truck had its left turn signal on when the accident occurred.
