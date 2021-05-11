BY staff reports
A 33-year-old Villa Rica man died Monday after apparently losing control of his motorcycle.
Troy Parham suffered fatal injuries in the accident, which took place at around 1 p.m. on Georgia Highway 61 near its intersection with Flat Rock Road.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Parham was riding a motorcycle south. While negotiating a curve at what troopers said was a high rate of speed, the cycle failed to maintain its lane of travel and left the roadway to the right and never recovered.
Parham was thrown several feet from the scene of the accident.
The crash was still under investigation by the GSP on Tuesday.
