VR fireworks extravaganza returns on Saturday

Fireworks will light the skies south of Villa Rica on Saturday in one of the county’s largest celebrations of Independence Day.
Thousands of people from Carroll County and across west Georgia are expected to descend upon the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex, better known as the V-Plex, at 1605 Highway 61.
The city estimates 15,000 people will attend the 15th annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza.
This means parking on site will be limited. VIP parking passes were available for purchase at Gold Dust Park. There are also several large parking areas in the vicinity of the V-Plex.
After being postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 15th annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza will be held rain or shine on July 3. The show itself is free, but there will be vendors on site selling food or charging fees for other activities.
The show will also feature two nostalgia bands, Common Rarity, which covers the songs of Billy Idol, Poison, Van Halen, Guns N Roses, Journey, and other power bands of the 80s and 90s. Monsters of Yacht covers the hits of the 70s and 80s.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem by Jelinda Hill, a performer from Villa Rica.
Common Rarity will begin their performance at 5:15 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m., the headlining act, Monsters of Yacht, will take the stage.
The fireworks display will begin as soon as it gets dark. Sunset for July 3 will be 8:54 p.m. Weather forecasters on Wednesday were calling for a sunny day on Saturday and clear skies at night. According to The Weather Channel, there is only a 6% chance of rain on Saturday night, with temperatures getting down to 58 degrees Fahrenheit.
The fireworks will be conducted by East Coast Pyrotechnics which produces hundreds of fireworks shows annually.
While the fireworks show and concert are free, there will be other events and activities that will be available for small fees.
These include helicopter rides for $30.00 from 4-9 p.m.; rock wall $5; carnival bungee jumping $8.00; carnival water rollers $8.00; hang for 100.00 seconds, $10; duck pond $5-$10; caricature artist, face painting, and inflatable slides are available from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Ticket prices for these activities range by vendor from $10-$20.00.
Food sales include Moe’s, Chips & Queso $5.00, Fresh Squeezed Lemonade $3-$7, Angus Cheeseburgers $7, Chicago Style Polishes $6, and Shaved Ice $3-$6. There will also be other food and drink for sale at the site.
This year, the Extravaganza is sponsored by Printpack as well as Gradick Communications, GFL Environmental, State Farm Amy Brown, Putt-N-Around Golf Carts, and John Thornton Chevrolet.
