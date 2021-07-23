The Facebook page for the Villa Rica Police Department has been taken down — and no one at the department knows why.
The page, through which the department communicates to the public everything from officer promotions to police emergencies, has been inaccessible for about two weeks, according to Capt. Keith Shaddix.
It is not the first issue with the department’s Facebook account, Shaddix said. The department’s original Facebook page, listed as “Villa Rica Police Department” became inaccessible to the department in late April. Shaddix said that there appeared to be a problem with how the page was set up.
So, the department created a new Facebook account, listed as “The Villa Rica Police Department.” It is that page that is unavailable to the public, although Shaddix said administrators in the department can access the page, but cannot add any new postings.
The department has been adding posts to Villa Rica’s city Facebook page, but Shaddix said that is not an ideal solution, because the city has its own messages to post to that page.
Shaddix said that there have been some efforts to contact the Menlo Park, California, social media giant, with no success. Shaddix said there is no contacts listed on Facebook’s webpage for administrators who might resolve the problem.
The Times-Georgian was able to contact the company via Facebook’s page for media inquiries. A spokesperson for the company contacted the newspaper late Wednesday to say that the company’s “law enforcement teams will reach out to the department directly to discuss the issue.”
It was not known by late Thursday whether that communication had taken place.
A search of news headlines did not turn up a prior instance in which the company had taken down a police agency’s Facebook page.
Facebook’s help section states that pages are taken down or subject to limitations most often because they violate the company’s community standards. However, there are other reasons, including duplicate profiles.
The National Police Foundation says that Facebook and other social media platforms have become an invaluable part of law enforcement. Not only does it provide a public relations platform for law agencies, showcasing positive news items about a department, but social media also allows law officers to directly contact the public about emergency situations, the resolution of crimes by arrest, or to alert the public about missing persons.
Shaddix said that the Villa Rica Police Department has successfully solved a number of crimes simply by asking the public for information via its Facebook page.
“It’s amazing how many crimes we’ve solved by putting it out there and somebody will go ‘I know exactly who that is,’ ” Shaddix said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.