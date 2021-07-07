VR council to consider 33 properties for historic area

Villa Rica council members may designate 33 properties in the city as historic structures when they meet on July 13.
The council is scheduled to consider adding the properties to the Downtown Villa Rica Historic District, recognizing their historic significance to the city.
The ordinance the council will consider requires that the owners of the properties acquire a “certificate of appropriateness” from the city’s Historic Preservation Committee prior to the making any material change in building’s appearance.
A section of the ordinance states that “upon the effective date of this Ordinance, no material change in the appearance of any structure, site, object or work of art within the designated Downtown Villa Rica Historic District shall be made or permitted by the owner or occupant thereof, unless or until the application for a Certificate of Appropriateness has been submitted to and approved by the City of Villa Rica Historic Preservation Committee.”
The ordinance does not specifically list what constitutes such a material change.
The designation of a historic district in Villa Rica was initially approved by the State of Georgia Historic Preservation Office and unanimously endorsed by the Villa Rica Historic Preservation Commission.
The ordinance states that “Designation of a local historic site will require the included structures to be granted a Certificate of Appropriateness by the Historic Preservation Commission prior to any exterior changes or demolition of the structure to move forward.”
But Nancy Mims, longtime member and current co-chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission, said that the ordinance governs only exterior changes to the buildings, not the inside.
The city’s Historic District encompasses the downtown and surrounding areas, including properties located along Main Street, Temple Street, West Church Street, North Carroll road, North Candler Street, West Wilson Street, West Montgomery Street, South Carroll Road, North Avenue, South Candler Street, Westview Drive and Loft Lane.
The area contains “buildings, structures, objects, landscape features and works of art or a combination thereof which have special historic and aesthetic value or interest in representing one of more periods, styles of architecture typical of one or more eras in the history of the City of Villa Rica.”
Letters were sent to owners of the 33 residences affected by the pending ordinance.
Originally settled in 1826 in an area along what is now the Dallas Highway just north of the current downtown, Villa Rica is a part of land ceded by the Creek in 1825. Gold was discovered in the area in 1826, hence the city’s nickname, “City of Gold.”
Villa Rica, literally translated in Spanish, means “rich village.” The term was coined to promote the discovery of the precious metal in the area.
