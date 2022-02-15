The City of Villa Rica’s Cemetery Commission had a meeting Tuesday to discuss and vote on opening/closing grave permit fee amounts to propose to the City Council.
The Cemetery Commission serves as an advisory commission whose purpose is to make recommendations to the City Council on the setting of rates, fees, and ordinance amendments for the benefit of city cemeteries.
The current opening/closing grave permit fee is $25 in Villa Rica, which has not changed in more than ten years. In comparison to cities like Acworth and Kennesaw, the Villa Rica fee is low with theirs being set at $100 and in Kennesaw, $200 for cremation. The neighboring City of Carrollton has a $25 fee, $300 plot fee plus filing fee of $25.88.
The City of Rome requires in-city residency status for opening and closing fees with the $545 for residents and $765 for non-residents Monday through Friday, $735 for residents and $1,110 for non-residents on Saturday and $915 for residents and $1,420 for non-resident on Sunday and holidays.
The Cemetery Commision came to an agreement that the permit fee should be increased to $100 for the City of Villa Rica. This fee includes long term maintenance of the gravesite and is only paid once.
The decisions the members discuss among themselves must be taken to the city council for official voting and adoption of the inquiry.
The commission is composed of seven appointed by mayor Gil McDougal. Two may be non-voting members designated as Member Emeritus. The city manager and city clerk serve as ex officio members.
The current members of the Cemetery Commission are Alfred Wilson, Joyce J. Nalls, Janice McGhee, Nancy Stolz-Jeffares, Cheryl Defoor-Bryce, Dee Johnson and Scott McBrayer with Alisa Doyal serving as recording secretary.
Doyal estimates that this proposal may not make it to the March city council meeting and may be voted on in April.
The Cemetery Commission meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
