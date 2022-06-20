A two-vehicle accident in Villa Rica left two with serious injuries.
According to a statement released by the Georgia State Patrol, on Saturday, June 18, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers from Post 4 in Villa Rica responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 61 at Flat Rock Road in Carroll County.
According to the press release from GSP, a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Georgia Highway 61 and Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on the same highway. The report stated that the Toyota Tacoma made a left turn directly into the path of the Chevrolet Equinox.
After impact, the Chevrolet overturned multiple times and left the roadway, per the release.
There were no injuries from the Toyota Tacoma, however, two occupants in the Chevrolet Equinox were transported by helicopter to Grady Hospital in Atlanta "with serious injuries," according to the release.
The status of the occupants’ injuries were unknown at press time.
The crash is also being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol Troop D Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
