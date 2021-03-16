Carroll County voters approved the continuation of the 1% SPLOST during Tuesday’s referendum.
The final, unofficial vote was 2,746 in favor of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and 618 against, according to Carroll Communications Director Ashley Hulsey. The results have yet to be certified by the county Board of Elections.
The total vote tally was 3,364. The county has 87,836 registered voters, according to county elections officials.
“I am so appreciative to the citizens who early voted and came out in the rain to vote and who supported the continuation of SPLOST for another six-year term,” said County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan.
“I feel the Board of Commissioners along with mayors and their city councils are committed to the projects discussed during the last several weeks. I look forward to working with the commissioners on the following projects: the County Administration building, replacing Fire Station Nine in Villa Rica, funding roads, and supporting agriculture, youth and public safety.”
The vote means that the county can continue to charge a 1% tax to virtually all retail sales in the county, the revenue of which will fund numerous capital projects across the county and within its municipalities. The term of the SPLOST is six years, and the current iteration of the SPLOST was set to expire at the end of March.
County officials anticipate collecting $119 million in total revenue over the term of the SPLOST. Of that, the county will collect the lion’s share of the revenue, 62%. The actual amount collected will depend on the health of the national economy.
Originally set for last year, the referendum was delayed because of the pandemic. The referendum also followed a particularly boisterous presidential election year, followed by an equally tempestuous dual runoff race in Georgia for U.S. Senate.
Had the SPLOST failed, the county would have had to wait one year before putting it on the ballot again. In the meantime, the county and municipalities would have had to consider how to deal with the loss of the revenue stream, even if that meant raising property taxes.
Proponents of the SPLOST consider it “the fairest tax” because it is applied equally to purchases within the county, including sales to persons who visit. County officials estimate that a full 30% of the tax is paid by visitors to the county, including those who stop as they pass through along Interstate 20.
The county has planned several projects for its share of the SPLOST, including those mentioned by Morgan. In addition, the county plans continuing improvements to Little Tallapoosa, John Tanner and Moore’s Bridge parks with splash pads, camping facilities, and walking and hiking trails. Likewise, the county recreation department will continue to enhance playground equipment, track renovations and field upgrades.
The county’s Ag Center and Animal Shelter will see improvements in their facilities, Morgan said during a March 8 town hall. She pointed out that the county will continue to fund road and bridge improvements, including resurfacing, paving and striping of some of the county’s 1,100 miles of roads.
She said that the Commissioners are “dedicated to building a functional and efficient office park-type administration building” that would consolidate several county offices located separately in the county.
The remaining revenues from the SPLOST will be allocated among the county’s seven municipalities according to a formula primarily based on population. During the March 8 town hall, representatives of those cities listed the projects they had placed on their wish lists.
