The second annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census is underway in west Georgia as volunteers take count of the insects buzzing around plants just off the GreenBelt.
The two-day event counts the number of pollinating critters in Georgia and reports those numbers to the The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, which organizes the event.
The West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society maintains pollinator beds near the Old Newnan Road trailhead of the GreenBelt. The plants there are all native to the area and bloom in different seasons. Visitors to the GreenBelt may never see it, the beds are perfect for year-long pollination.
So what is a pollinator? Examples are bees, wasps, butterflies, flies, and all other insects and animals that help plants reproduce. They are crucial to plant life and agriculture but have been declining at an alarming rate, according to Society member Carol Hight.
So, in order to help the pollinators flourish, the society maintains these pollinator beds.
The insects were buzzing on Friday during the beginning of the count, though not as many as normal. Organizers said this was due to recent rainfall. The census-takers were hard at work, each taking charge of a single plant and counting the number of pollinators every 15 minutes.
The nature-lovers found Yellow Swallowtail butterflies, Carpenter Bees, Potter Wasps, and more insects flying around such native plants as Green Headed Coneflowers, Mountain Mint, Joe Pye Weed, and Swamp Milkweed. And don’t let the word “weed” in some of these names fool you, because these plants are anything but.
The garden is important for reasons other than attracting pollinators. It also prevents silt from an old service road to stop the flow of Buffalo Creek. It also provides an attractive entrance from the GreenBelt onto the Buffalo Creek walking trails.
Education is also an important part of the Society, and the plant beds help teach those who want to learn more about the native plant life in the west Georgia area.
The Society also works on restoration projects along the walking trails. They are removing invasive plants from the several miles of trail, including Japanese Honeysuckle, Kudzu, Japanese Stiltgrass, Bradford Pears, and Eleagnus.
Those who are interested in the trail restoration project can join the Native Plant Society for a workday on Tuesdays beginning at 8:30 a.m. The current project is clearing the invasive plants, removing the barbed wire from an old fence line, and planting ferns and other rescued plants at the new bridge on Azalea Trail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.