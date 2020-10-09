Carroll County is once again considered a county with high COVID-19 transmission indicators by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provides weekly updates on COVID-19. Previously, Carroll County had been removed from the department's list of counties with high transmission indicators -- but in the update for the week of Sept. 19 through Oct.2, the county was back on this list.
The high transmission category requires a county to have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the past 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR text directly detects the presence of a toxin, rather than antibodies.
However, the number of positive cases in the county decreased by over 5% for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, when compared to the previous week of Sept. 19 through Sept. 25.
When comparing those same time periods, emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms increased by at least 5%; visits from people with influenza-like illness increased by the same amount.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 184 new positive cases in the last two weeks, as of Oct. 9. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 10.6%.
There have been 2,954 cases of the virus in Carroll County since the pandemic began, according to DPH. In total, there have been 71 deaths and 166 hospitalizations as of Oct. 9.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Oct.8 there was a 13.71% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
There have been 29,652 tests performed at the health system during the course of the pandemic, with 4,051 positive test results. A total of 91 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 27 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 14.8% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Oct. 8, five patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 3.4%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has one of its 25 licensed beds, or 4%, and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all give updates on weekly data for the virus.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Oct. 2out of the 14,985 students enrolled, 16 students had a positive COVID-19 test, or less than one percent. There were 203 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 1.35% of students.
For the system's 1,868 employees, three have had a positive test or less than 1 percent, and 12 had possible exposure or were symptomatic, or also less than 1 percent.
At Carrollton City Schools, as of Oct. 9 there were four students with a positive test out of the 5,382 students enrolled, or 0.07%. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 25, or 0.46%.
Of the 576 staff members, there was one employees who had a positive test, or 0.17%. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was also one.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Oct. 7, 4 students and 2 employee have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 6.
At WGTC, as of Oct. 7, two of the 6,462 students enrolled had a current, positive test and zero of the 641 employees had a current, positive test.
