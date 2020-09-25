While COVID-19 was increasing last week in Carroll County, public health officials did not consider the area to have high transmission indicators for the disease.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provides weekly updates on COVID-19. In the latest update, for the week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 18, the county was not listed among those with high transmission.
To qualify, a county must have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19.
For the week of Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, Carroll County did, however, increase by over 5% for positive COVID-19 cases, when compared to the previous week of Sept. 5 through Sept. 11.
When comparing those same time periods, emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms decreased by at least 5% while for those with flu-like symptoms the visits increased over 5%.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 194 new positive cases in the last two weeks, as of Sept. 25. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 10.0% as of Sept. 25.
There have been 2,734 cases of the virus in Carroll County since the pandemic began, according to DPH. In total, there have been 66 deaths and 153 hospitalizations in the county as of Sept. 25.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
As of Sept. 25, there was a 16.07% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests, the data shows.
There have been 27,006 tests performed at the health system during the course of the pandemic, with 4,314 positive test results. A total of 84 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 17 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 9.4% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Sept. 24, was one patient of 145 total licensed beds, or .07%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee each had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sept. 24.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all give updates on weekly data for the virus.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Sept. 18, out of the 14,988 students enrolled, 17 students had a positive COVID-19 test or less than 1%. There were 348 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 2.32% of students.
For the 1,868 employees, six have had a positive test, or less than 1%, and nine had possible exposure or were symptomatic, also less than 1%.
At Carrollton City Schools as of Sept. 25, there were 22 students with a positive test out of the 5,391 students enrolled, or 0.41%. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 145, or 2.69%.
Of the 576 staff members, there were five employees who had a positive test, or 0.87%. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was two, or 0.35%.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Sept. 23, 21 students and one employee have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 16 through Sept. 22
At WGTC, as of Sept. 23, eight of the 6,468 students enrolled had a current, positive test and one of the 641 employees had a current, positive test.
