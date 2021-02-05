Hospitalizations for COVID-19 within Tanner Health System continue to decrease as vaccine inoculations for caregivers for the hospitals near 8,000.

Tanner has administered 7,790 doses at vaccine clinics in Carrollton, Villa Rica and Bremen as it continues to vaccinate healthcare workers and those 65-years-old and older.

As of Feb. 4, Tanner had administered 1,768 first-round doses and 1,516 second-round doses to its healthcare staff. The health system had also administered 3,843 first-round doses and 663 second-round doses to area seniors age 65 and older.

The health system received its latest supply of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, about 1,170 doses, on Jan. 19. Its latest shipment of Moderna vaccine, with 100 doses, arrived on Feb. 1.

Tanner Health System tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.

For the weekly updates with data as recent as Feb. 4, there was a 16.73% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests and 70,253 tests performed. There are 44 cases in the health system or 12% of the total 366 beds. This a decrease in hospitalizations compared to last week.

The health system also reported that 24 out of 181 total licensed beds, or 13.3% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, 17 out of 145 total licensed beds, or 12%, had COVID patients. Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has three of its 25 licensed beds occupied by COVID patients.

There have been 455 new cases of COVID-19 infections over the last two weeks within Carroll County and a total of 6,595 cases since the pandemic began. In total, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 114 people have died of the illness in Carroll, with 67 other probable deaths.

Carroll County remains on the list of counties with high transmission indicators; only 12 out of Georgia’s 159 counties are not on this list. To be listed, a county must have had more than 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had more than 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.

For the week of Jan. 23-29, Carroll County had a 19% rate of emergency department visits for COVID-19, which is 1% lower than the week prior. As for visits with influenza-like illness, that rate was at 2%, the same rate as the week prior.

Nearly 7% of the students in the Carroll County School System were reported as having been exposed to COVID-19 or symptomatic. As of Jan. 29, there were 985 students out of the nearly 15,000 students in the district who had possible exposure or were symptomatic, or 6.6%, while 112 students had a current and positive test.

There were 34 teachers who had a current and positive test out of the nearly 1,900 teachers in the system, and there were 33 who had possible exposure or were symptomatic

At Carrollton City Schools as of Feb. 5, there were 15 students with a positive test out of the 5,433 students enrolled. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 71.

Of the 576 staff members, there were three employees who had a positive test. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was six.

At the University of West Georgia, as of Feb. 3, 19 students and seven employees reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.

A report on COVID-19 in school-age children from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) shows that, as of Feb. 4, COVID-19 in this demographic is “high” in Carroll County but also “decreasing” for the second week in a row.

Within the last 14 days of the report, there have been four cases among children younger than 4; 82 cases for children 5 to 17 years old; and 43 cases for those 18 to 22 years old, as of Feb. 4