Villa Rica High School campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday after several students were either diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19.
Carroll County School System announced that the high school, out of an abundance of caution, has canceled in-person classes and all extracurricular activities for Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.
This was attributed to several students at Villa Rica High School having been diagnosed with or have possibly been exposed to COVID-19. During the closure, campus facilities will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
While in-person classes are canceled, students will continue coursework via Distance Learning and staff will telework.
“The health and well-being of our students and staff has and will continue to be our top priority as we work to prepare for the reopening of the VRHS campus as promptly as possible,” said a statement from the school system.
Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 3,536 cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 6. Of these cases, there have been 80 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia DPH also provides weekly updates on COVID-19. In the update for the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 30, Carroll County remained on the list of counties with high transmission indicators for the second week in a row.
To be listed, a county must have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
For the week of Oct. 23 to Oct. 20, Carroll County decreased by over 5% for positive COVID-19 cases, when compared to the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 23. This is the second week that cases were increasing by over 5%.
When comparing those same time periods, emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms increased by at least 5%; however, visits also decreased by at least 5% for visits from individuals with influenza-like illness symptoms.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 263 new positive cases in the last two weeks, as of Nov. 6. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 12.9%
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Nov. 6, there was a 14.16% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
There have been 36,222 tests performed at the health system during the course of the pandemic, with 5,114 positive test results. A total of 94 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 27 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 14.9% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, 16 patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 11.0%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has one of its 25 licensed beds, or 4%, and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all give weekly updates on the virus.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Oct. 30 out of the 15,078 students enrolled, 14 students had a positive COVID-19 test or less than one%. There were 326 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 2.16% of students.
For the 1,868 employees, six have had a positive test, or less than one% and 8 had possible exposure or were symptomatic or also less than one%.
At Carrollton City Schools as of Nov. 6 there were six students with a positive test out of the 5,406 students enrolled or .11%. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 48 or .89%
Of the 576 staff members, there were two employees who had a positive test, or .35%. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 4 or .69%.
At WGTC, as of Nov. 5, four of the 6,453 students enrolled had a current, positive test and three of the 626 employees had a current, positive test.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Nov. 3, 20 students and six employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week Oct. 28 through Nov. 3.
