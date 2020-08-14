COVID-19 continues to increase in Carroll County, nearing 2,000 cumulative cases, including several at the University of West Georgia now being investigated by the state Department of Public Health.
As of Friday, the county was just three cases shy of reaching the 2,000 threshold, with a total of 1,997 positive cases reported in Carroll County since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the health department.
Additionally, there have been a total of 52 deaths in the county, according to DPH, however only one of those deaths occurred within the last two weeks, with the most recent death on Aug. 11. Last week, on Aug. 8, the Times-Georgian reported 47 deaths in the county, so and any additional deaths since then appear to be from before the two-week mark.
Since March 20, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) has been issuing COVID-19 Situation Reports, most recently on Aug. 14.
In those reports, GEMA/HS lists the “Most Impacted Counties,” and during the Aug. 14 report, Carroll County — with its 1,997 cumulative cases — was 24th on the 24-county list. In fact, Carroll County has been on that list since March 20, however data from July 3, 4, and 5 was not available.
However, Carroll is ranked 20th in population among the state’s 159 counties, according to multiple online resources such as worldpopulationreview.com and georgia-demographics.com.
DPH has reported 133 cumulative hospitalizations in Carroll County. Tanner Health System, in its weekly COVID-19 update, has reported 2,469 positive tests results out of the 17,760 tests performed, or a positive rate of 13.91%.
This data from Tanner reflects cases that have been tested and/or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin.
At Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, 21 patients of 181 total licensed beds were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Aug. 13, or 11.6% of all beds. At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, seven patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 4.8% of all beds, were hospitalized.
Both Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama in Wedowee were reporting no hospitalizations as of Aug. 13.
The Department of Public Health has confirmed that on Friday morning, epidemiologists were informed of cases linked to the University of West Georgia and are investigating “several” of those.
Classes at the university began on Wednesday, Aug. 12, however, employees have been on campus before that date. The university is following a “dual-modality” model that incorporates both online instruction with required face-to-face instruction.
The number of potential cases is unclear. The university had previously supplied updates on COVID-19 on the campus on March 17 and March 24 that included the infection status of a faculty member and a student, respectively. However, no update of the situation on campus has since been provided and the older press releases can still be found online.
The university has also told the Times-Georgian in previous statements that former online information on the number of campus cases is no longer available. When asked if the information would be made available in the future, officials would only tell the newspaper that the university “will follow the guidance of the University System of Georgia in regards to reporting.”
This past week, four separate faculty members told the Times-Georgian that the university has not internally communicated campus-wide numbers for COVID-19.
One faculty member said that they know students are being tested — and are testing positive — because the students have told them. But the source said faculty do not know numbers for the whole campus and they have not received communication from the administration about campus-wide numbers.
This remained true as of about 11 a.m. on Friday, the source said, although faculty members have heard rumors of students who have reported testing positive.
A freshman submitted images to the newspaper of a large campus gathering on Thursday that shows several students wearing masks, however, the photos do appear to show a lack of student distancing.
In July, the university issued a press release stating that “effective July 15, 2020, all USG institutions, including UWG, will require all faculty, staff, students, and visitors to wear an appropriate face covering while inside campus facilities/buildings where six feet social distancing may not always be possible. Face covering use will be in addition to and is not a substitute for social distancing.”
“Face coverings are not required in one’s own residence hall room or suite, when alone in an enclosed office or study room, or in campus outdoor settings where social distancing requirements are met.”
The undergraduate student told the Times-Georgian that “students tend to take off their masks and stand shoulder to shoulder with their friends while walking to classes, or will pull up four chairs to a table in the dining galls to eat together. So I think generally the school is doing an okay-ish job while the students are not,” said the student.
The university had not given an official statement as of press time Friday.
