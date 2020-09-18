Carroll County cases of the coronavirus have seen a decrease of over 5% over the last week when compared to the previous week, but emergency department visits continue to increase.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported that the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 had a decrease of positive cases that was larger than 5%, however the exact percentage is not specified. This change is compared to positive cases during the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.
Despite this, DPH also reported that, when comparing those same weeks, the number of emergency department visits increased in Carroll County by over 5% or greater, as the exact percentage is also not specified.
Emergency department visits during those weeks for influenza-like illness also increased by over 5% or greater, according to the report.
Carroll County was still listed as a county with high transmission indicators when looking at data from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11. High transmission is indicated if, over the last two weeks, the number of cases per 100,000 residents exceeds 100 cases and if the percentage of positive tests exceeds 10%.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 179 new positive cases in the last two weeks, as of Sept. 18. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 9.8% as of Sept. 18.
There have been 2,606 cases of the virus in Carroll County since the pandemic began, according to DPH. In total, there have been 63 deaths and 151 hospitalizations as of Sept. 18.
DPH also now reports 6,537 deaths, 27,203 hospitalizations, and 302,737 cases statewide.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Sept. 17, there was a 13.4% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
There have been 25,562 tests performed at the health system during the course of the pandemic, with 3,406 positive test results. A total of 111 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 15 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 8.2% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Sept. 17, two patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 1.4%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen had four patients out of its 25 total licensed beds, or 16% of all beds.
Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sept. 17.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all give updates on weekly data for the virus.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Sept. 11, 19 students out of the 14,976 students enrolled had a positive COVID-19 test, or less than one percent. There were 262 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 1.75% of students.
For the 1,868 employees, eight have had a positive test (less than one percent), and 15 had possible exposure or were symptomatic, or also less than one percent.
At Carrollton City Schools, from Sept. 15 through Sept 18, there were 22 students with a positive test out of the 5,374 students enrolled, or 0.41%. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 116, or 2.16%.
Of the 576 staff members, there were two employees who had a positive test, or 0.35%. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was six or 1.04%.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Sept. 16, 25 students and four employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 9-15.
At WGTC, as of Sept. 16, six of the 6,462 students enrolled had a current, positive test and none of the 641 employees had a current, positive test.
