All six of the Carroll County Schools that transitioned to different learning models over the last two weeks have now returned to in-person learning.
Bay Springs Middle, Temple Middle, Temple High, and Villa Rica Middle schools were all moved to a hybrid learning model, while Whitesburg Elementary and Villa Rica Elementary were moved to a distance learning model.
The last day for those learning models ended on Sept. 13.
The reason for the moves was the increase number of COVID cases within the community, school officials said.
According to county schools’ weekly COVID-19 updates, the different learning models have proved to be effective in decreasing the number of confirmed positive cases within the schools.
Over the last week, about three-fourths of county school COVID-19 cases have returned to a negative status.
Before Labor Day weekend, county schools reported a total of 302 positive cases among their students. Now, county schools have a total of 227 positive cases among their students.
“We appreciate all of the efforts that our staff, students, parents, and community partners are doing to help our students stay in school,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County Schools.
“While we are beginning to see the number of COVID-19 cases trending downward, we will continue to practice our enhanced safety measures on our school campuses in the coming weeks.”
On the other hand, Carrollton city school officials have been efficient in decreasing their number of confirmed positive cases without transitioning to either of those learning models.
On Aug. 27, city school officials reported a total of 92 confirmed cases among their students. Now, city schools have a total of 38 cases.
“We appreciate our students and staff working together and following safety measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing,” said Mark Albertus, Superintendent of Carrollton City Schools.
“We are encouraged by a decrease in positive cases reported by students and staff over the past week. We will continue our safety protocols in hopes the the trend continues.”
