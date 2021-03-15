Villa Rica Police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly assaulting an adult and juvenile because of an unclean household.
Authorities charged Jaleel Tyler Holmes, 28, with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, cruelty to children to the first degree, cruelty to children to the third degree, and battery.
At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a domestic violence incident on Old Town Road in Villa Rica, according to a VRPD press release.
The release said Holmes allegedly physically assaulted the adult victim because of an argument about the house not being clean. Also, the release said Holmes poured lighter fluid on the adult victim and objects within the house, threatening to set fire to all.
The release also said a juvenile in the home attempted to stop Holmes but was assaulted in the process.
As of Friday afternoon, Holmes remains in the custody of the Carroll County Jail without a set bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.