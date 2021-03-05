Deputies say a Villa Rica man faces multiple charges for driving under the influence, causing him to crash into a residential home Thursday night.
Anthony Wayne Endicott, 51, was charged by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for criminal damage to property to the second degree, DUI and two counts of criminal trespass.
Around 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence on Monticello Drive inside the Fairfield Plantation Resort in Villa Rica about an undisclosed incident, according to the County Sheriff’s incident report. Upon their arrival, deputies said they found a seemingly drunk man, later identified as Endicott, and a vehicle that had crashed into a residential home’s two-door garage.
The report said deputies conducted a one-leg-stand (OLS) test on Endicott. As he attempted to perform the OLS test, deputies said he lost his balance multiple times before reaching 12 seconds. The OLS test should last 30 seconds, deputies said.
Deputies then carried out a breath test, to which Endicott consented. The report said his test results indicated a 0.198 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) percentage. Georgia Law allows authorities to charge an individual with a DUI if breath test results determine at least a 0.08 BAC percentage in their body. Endicott was then searched and placed under arrest, according to the report.
Through the investigation, deputies determined that Endicott had lost control of his vehicle while driving along a right-hand curve on Monticello Drive. Deputies said Endicott’s car lost traction, struck a mailbox, and then crossed the roadway striking a culvert.
The report said Endicott’s vehicle appeared to have gone airborne, landing in a residence’s front yard. Deputies said tire tracks show Endicott’s vehicle traveling through two front yards and directly into a double garage door, “rendering it useless.”
The report said deputies saw tire tracks that appeared to travel backward, which led authorities to believe that he attempted to flee the scene. However, vehicle was too damaged and came to a stop at a Monticello Drive property.
As of Friday afternoon, Carroll County Jail database records show that authorities released Endicott after his $10,000 bond was paid.
