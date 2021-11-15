A Villa Rica man has been charged with impersonating an officer while being investigated on possible theft charges.
Gary Jenkins, 70, was arrested Nov. 11 for allegedly trying to pass himself off as a law enforcement officer in Douglas County.
While being questioned by two Villa Rica police officers about a theft of services accusation at a restaurant on Mirror Lake Boulevard, Jenkins presented ‘what appeared to be a police badge’ labeled Douglas County Government Services, according to an arrest warrant.
The arresting officers contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and got confirmation that Jenkins was not a police officer, the warrant stated.
In addition to the impersonating an officer charge, Jenkins was also charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement for refusing to properly identifying himself, according to an arrest warrant.
The officers were investigating a theft of services complaint at the La Fiesta Mexican Bar in Villa Rica, an arrest warrant stated.
Jenkins was released Nov. 13 on a $25,000 bond, according to court records.
