A Villa Rica man was arrested Friday in connection with the alleged molestation of a child under the age of six.
Eric Rashard Harris, 38, was charged by Villa Rica Police with child molestation, cruelty to children to the first degree, and sexual exploitation of children.
The nearly month-long case began on Feb. 3 when the child’s mother notified authorities about her daughter possibly being inappropriately touched by Harris, according to VRPD Public Information Officer Keith Shaddix. He added that the child underwent a forensic interview, during which authorities determined she had been molested.
On Feb. 13, detectives came into possession of electronics belonging to Harris. After securing 20 search warrants, Shaddix said authorities found more than 100 videos of child pornography in the devices.
Police said they were unable to identify the children in those videos. Shaddix said authorities suspect the files had been downloaded for at least 10 years due to the metadata found in the videos detectives inspected.
Police said they also discovered that Harris had bonded out of jail on previous charges.
On Friday, authorities located and arrested Harris in Duluth. Harris was then transported to the Carroll County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending, according to VRPD.
