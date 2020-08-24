A Villa Rica man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting a driver in the head with a shotgun, deputies say.
The victim sustained minor injuries, which authorities believe was caused by shattered glass from the vehicle, and refused treatment at the scene, according to Ashley Hulsey, public information officer for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested Matthew Bailey, 18, who faces an aggravated assault charge stemming from the incident.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Draketown Trail in Villa Rica in reference to someone being wounded by a shotgun.
Upon investigation, witnesses told deputies that a verbal altercation between the victim and another individual had occurred. The victim, deputies were told, had a weapon on him and threatened the other individual, which resulted in the victim being punched in the face, according to a County Sheriff’s incident report.
Deputies said the victim then entered his vehicle and began to drive away as the other person chased after him. It was then, deputies say, that Bailey — who they say had not been involved in the altercation — stepped outside the home with a shotgun and fired at the vehicle, according to the report.
As of Monday afternoon, Bailey was in Carroll County Jail without bond set.
