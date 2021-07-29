Villa Rica High's Hembree receives tennis scholarship

Josh Hembree, a 2021 honor graduate of Villa Rica High School, was recently named the recipient of a $500 scholarship from the the Fairfield Plantation Tennis Club.
Hembree served as captain of the Wildcat tennis team this spring and was named to the 5A All-Region Team.
According to the announcement, the scholarship recipient must be excellent in their studies and have a written recommendation from their high school coach.
In addition to being a standout on the tennis courts while at Villa Rica High School, Hembree was a member of the Wildcat Marching Band and was awarded the Marine Corp’s “Semper Fidelis Award” for musical excellence.
Hembree also received the “Georgia Positive Athlete Award” for men’s tennis in 2021.
He plans on attending Lagrange College in the fall, where he will play tennis for the Panthers.
