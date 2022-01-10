Villa Rica was able to add several new employees to its city staff during 2021, including many with experience in nearby communities.
Administrators say that the city’s benefits package, which includes a city-administered health program, is one reason those skilled in municipal work are attracted to the fast-growing city.
“It’s unusual to find a city that covers a pension for you, at no cost, and also offers a second voluntary retirement benefit that they also match,” said Jenkins. “There’s not many that do that anymore. And then there’s the 12 holidays [per year], and the 96 hours of sick leave a year.”
Among those hired during 2021 was Erick Broz, the city’s new wastewater plant manager. Broz, who gained extensive experience in his field while working in Illinois, filled a position that had been open for almost 18 months.
City leaders have long said that experienced water/sewer employees are hard to attract because their specialized skills are in high demand by many municipal and county governments. Equally difficult to hire, they say, are police officers.
But in recent years, Villa Rica has put in place many policies designed to not only attract experienced personnel but also to keep them on the job.
In 2018, the city began to address the problem by conducting a salary study to determine what other cities were paying their staff — and in some cases luring seasoned Villa Rica employees away. Afterward, the city began boosting city salaries in successive budget cycles to make the city more competitive.
But salaries alone are not enough to make a city more attractive to potential employees. A city’s geographic locale is also key to an employee’s decision, as well as its benefits program.
In 2017, the city began a partially self-funded insurance program that has helped recruit new employees because of lower premiums and lower co-pays, according to Tiffany Jenkins, the city’s human resources generalist.
Instead of paying a major insurer, the city puts those funds into a dedicated account. Outside contractors handle the payment of claims through the insurance fund. The city purchases additional insurance to shield the fund from catastrophic medical and health claims.
The policy has held up well, leaving the city with thousands of dollars to cover medical and health costs even during the pandemic year of 2021.
Additionally, the city offers a wellness program in which individuals can reduce their premiums — and, more importantly, improve the health of the city’s workforce.
This suite of benefits allows the city to increase its staff and keep pace with its steady growth, which is expected to reach a population of more than 20,000 by the end of 2025.
Jenkins said new recruits are telling her that the premiums paid by Villa Rica workers are lower than they are seeing at other government jobs for which they are applying. The same is true for the other benefits city staff receive.
The city currently has 176 full-time employees, an increase from the 154 in service during 2020. Those employees provide a variety of services, from keeping the streets clean to policing neighborhoods, to providing water and sewer services.
Many of the new recruits have served in nearby communities, including Douglas and Paulding counties. This experience adds to the institutional knowledge of current employees.
