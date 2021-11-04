Veterans Day ceremony planned Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park

Although Veterans Day is officially observed on November 11 each year, a local ceremony will be held Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Veteran's Memorial Park located at 1050 Newnan Road in Carrollton adjacent to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office
The keynote speaker at the annual observance will be Brig. Gen. Gavin Gardner of the United States Army. Gen. Gardner is currently Commander Joint Munitions Command (JMC) that is headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill. He was previously deployed to assignments in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iraq during the global war on terror.
Gen. Gardner is a third generation "army brat." His father, retired Lt. Col. Barry Gardner of Carrollton, who will introduce him at the ceremony, served in the Vietnam War. His grandfather served during World War II and Korea.
Other local citizens taking part in the ceremony will be Terry Lowry and the Carrollton Wind Ensemble which will perform patriotic music and Ned Watson who will sing the National Anthem and "God Bless America."
Additionally, the presentation of colors by the Air Force ROTC, the laying of the wreath by members of veterans organizations, and a rifle squad and performance of "Taps" by American Legion Post 143's Honor Guard will be held.
Following Gen. Gardner's remarks, Don Levans will give a brief presentation on "Operation Secure Marble," the on-going campaign to raise funds to erect new marble walls at Veterans Memorial Park to which the names of local veterans, both living and deceased, can be affixed.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day and is a federal holiday observed annually on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans of United States Armed Services. The date was chosen in recognition of the day, Nov. 11, 1918, when the armistice agreement that ended World War I was signed. At the urging of major U.S. veterans organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
