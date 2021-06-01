Veteran's annual car show and barbecue is back

Festival season is in full swing and nonprofits that were prevented from holding their fundraisers in 2020 due to the pandemic are happily preparing.
The Haralson County Veteran’s Association is planning its 24th annual Car Show and Barbecue scheduled for June 5. It will be the association’s first fundraiser in more than a year.
The lack of fundraising made it difficult for the veterans to continue their work in the Helton Howland Memorial Park and the Haralson County Medal of Honor Park, said Sammy Robinson, president of the association.
“We didn’t get to do some of the things we wanted to,” he said. “It takes a lot of money to keep up these parks.”
The group typically raises about $20,000 to $30,000 a year through grants and fundraisers, every penny of which is spent in Haralson County, Robinson said.
The Association was able to apply for some grants and the group is currently installing lights around the static aircraft displays at the Helton-Howland park courtesy the Carroll EMC Foundation, he added.
The goal for the 24th annual Car Show and Barbecue is to raise $10,000, he said. The money will be used for the upkeep and beautification of the parks, Robinson said.
The veterans will be serving a chicken dinner “with all the trimmings,” he said. That will include chicken, baked beans, cole slaw and drinks for $8 a plate. In addition, there will be the car show. There will also be some vendors at the event. The fun will start at 9 a.m. and continue through 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.
Car enthusiasts who want to display their car or truck can register in advance for $15, or can register the morning of the show for $20. There is no charge to visit the car show, he said. For more information call 678-416-1401.
All proceeds will benefit the Veteran’s Association’s work.
