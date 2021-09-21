Special to the Times-Georgian

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2021-22 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

This list includes the following area residents:

  • Katie Mcdowell of Bremen earned the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship
  • Joovaniah Pierre-Louis of Villa Rica earned the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship
  • Contellis Reese of Carrollton earned the Georgia Power Foundation Student Recruitment and Retention Fund Scholarship

Jamie Springer of Douglasville earned the Melvene Hardee Endowment Scholarship