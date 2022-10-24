A lifelong resident of the state, U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson is seeking re-election in the 3rd Congressional District.
A West Point resident, Ferguson, a Republican, is a former mayor and has an established dental practice in the city, which is on the Georgia-Alabama border.
Because of recent redistricting, the western two-thirds of Douglas County are now in District 3.
Ferguson is being challenged for the seat by Columbus medical doctor Val Almonord.
Ferguson attended the University of Georgia and gained early acceptance into the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.
He is married with six children.
Almonord, a Democrat, was married for 46 years before his wife passed after battling chronic diseases. The couple has five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is an Army veteran.
His son, Val Jr., recently died in a house fire in Columbus.
Ferguson said that the people are the best thing about Georgia.
“There’s nothing I enjoy more than visiting and talking with folks in the Third District — and all around our great state,” Ferguson said. “And what I hear more than anything from our constituents is they want the dignity that comes with a good job, safe communities for their families, and a quality education for their kids – without the government interfering in their lives. Georgia is a great place for families and was recently named the No. 1 State for Business for a remarkable ninth year in a row. The Peach State’s conservative leadership, and focus on business and workforce investments has allowed our business community to thrive.”
Ferguson said inflation is the top issue facing the state.
“The Democrats in Washington inherited a strong economy, but their far-left spending policies have led to painfully high prices on everyday goods,” Ferguson said. “I am committed to fighting back and bringing relief to hardworking Georgians.”
Almonord said health care is a major issue.
“Georgia's Third District needs a leader who cares about improving the lives of every Georgian,” Almonord said. ”It needs a Congressman committed to fighting for affordable quality health care for all, a living wage, and saving our environment. “
Holding Washington accountable is one way Ferguson said that the U.S. House of Representatives can be more transparent.
“Along with my fellow House Republicans, our “Commitment to America” plan will ensure we hold Washington accountable to our constituents,” he said. “We are committed to conducting rigorous oversight to rein in government abuse of power and corruption — and will provide real transparency to the American people throughout the oversight process.”
Cutting ‘wasteful spending’ and being more disciplined is what Ferguson proposes in putting the country on more solid financial footing.
“In order to get the country back on to a firm financial footing, we must be more disciplined in budgeting and rein in government spending,” Ferguson said. “We must curb wasteful government spending that is raising the price of groceries, gas, cars, and housing — and growing our national debt.”
Ferguson calls his experience the key to being the best candidate.
“Along with my real-world experience running a small business, I have delivered for our community as a member of Congress,” he said. “I am a reliable conservative who can work across the aisle to solve problems for the American people.”
Almonord was born in Haiti and moved to New York in 1969, where he attended school.
“What I am not is a rich man with nothing to do,” Almonord said. "I am not a slick politician with all the right words from years of misleading constituents and benefiting from public office. I am, however, a man who came to this country and fell in love with it. I worked hard to get a good education and provide for my family while enduring the injustices that are still all around us. So many of us cannot afford to wait for shallow promises.”
