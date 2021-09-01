Dozens of people received COVID vaccines on Wednesday as virus cases continued to rise in local hospitals, straining medical resources.
As of noon, 130 people had received COVID-19 vaccinations during a free vaccine clinic held at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, according to Martin Wiggins, a member of the Tanner marketing team and a coordinator for the vaccine clinics. As many as 200-250 people were expected to get vaccinated by the time the clinic closed by mid-afternoon.
Through a collaboration with Tanner Health System and several area medical practices and nonprofit organizations, recent COVID vaccine clinics have provided hundreds of local citizens with the initial COVID-19 vaccination, as well as booster shots.
Meanwhile, COVID cases continue to rise at local hospitals. Tanner Health System reported a total of 97 people hospitalized across its four-hospital network in west Georgia. The hospital system also reported that majority of these patients had not received vaccinations.
Tanner reported that there were 54 COVID patients, representing just over 28% of the 181 total licensed beds at TMC/Carrollton.
At TMC/Villa Rica, COVID patients occupied 39 (29.8%) of its 145 beds. Higgins General Hospital/Bremen had three patients and TMC/East Alabama-Wedowee had one patient.
In an earlier report published on Tanner’s Facebook page, the health care system reported that only three of the 94 patients then hospitalized had been vaccinated, and all the 26 people then on ventilators (and representing the most serious cases) were unvaccinated.
That same report noted that the Carrollton facility is at 128% occupancy, while the Villa Rica hospital is at 208% occupancy.
The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested and/or treated within its health system, regardless of the county of patient origin, the Tanner webpage notes. The data does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
But vaccinations are increasing in Carroll County. A Georgia Department of Public Health website showed that 36% of Carroll County residents have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines. The percentage of fully vaccinated people is now 31%. Of the 77,064 people who have received at least one dose since the vaccines became available, 2,099 of them have been vaccinated within the past week.
Valerie Cooke of Carrollton, who received her vaccination at Wednesday’s clinic, said she has been paying attention to what area physicians say about the vaccines.
“I watched the panel discussion that was on Zoom recently which included local physicians, school leadership, teachers, students, and parents,” she said. “And it especially gave me a lot of confidence hearing what our primary care doctors had to say.”
Last week, a vaccine clinic was held on the Carrollton High School campus, and another is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. in the Pope-McGinnis Student Activities Center at CHS. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins will be taken.
According to Dr. Charlie Roush, a local cardiologist and founder of the Rouse Foundation, the clinics are a collaborative effort of his foundation, Tanner Health System, and several other entities, including West Georgia Cardiology, West Georgia Ambulance, West Georgia Gastroenterology, District 4 of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Carroll County Connection, and One Body-Many Members.
“Our goals are to educate and vaccinate and to address myths and hesitations,” Rouse said.
The Carroll County Schools have joined in the collaborative vaccination effort.
“We were excited to partner with Tanner Health System and the Rouse Foundation to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for our community,” said county Superintendent Scott Cowart
“And we were especially pleased that a number of Carroll County School System students and staff were able to take advantage of this opportunity,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.