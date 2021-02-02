Appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are again available in Carroll County through the Department of Public Health
The Georgia Department of Public Health appointment line will re-open today (Feb. 3) to schedule appointments, and it will remain open through Friday. The number is 762-888-8180 and it can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently administering COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1a which includes healthcare workers; residents and staff of long-term care facilities; adults at least 65 years old and their caregivers; and law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders.
Carroll County, as well as Coweta County, will be scheduling appointments for individuals to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The date for the second dose appointments will be put on the back of the COVID-19 card given at the first appointment, according to the DPH website.
Appointments cannot be scheduled through social media, by emails or calls to DPH staff, or at the county health departments and district office.
For more questions about information about COVID-19 and the vaccine, there is a state toll-free hotline at 888-357-0169. This hotline is not for scheduling appointments for vaccination.
Tanner Health System physicians and the Carroll County NAACP will also be hosting two more conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine with a panel of medical professionals from the health system.
A group of eight local physicians will conduct the event on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 from 7 to 8 each night. The event will be hosted via Zoom, the link to which can be found on the Carroll County NAACP Facebook page.
