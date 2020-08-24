With class at the University of West Georgia being open for nearly a week, the university has a self-reporting system in place for handling the COVID-19 virus.
The system is for both employees and students. For employees, every day they have to self-report and fill out the “eTracks Application” and respond to a question regarding whether they are experiencing symptoms due to COVID-19, according to an open records request made by the Times-Georgian and fulfilled by the university.
In addition to asking about symptoms, the questionnaire also asks an employee if they will be on campus that day; if they have a temperature at or above 100.4 without fever-reduction medication; if they have traveled outside the United States in the last 14 days, and if so whether they have come within six feet of an individual for more than 15 minutes within two days of them getting symptoms or testing positive for COVID-19.
If the answer to any of the questions is yes, the employee is instructed to not come to campus.
Close contact is identified as being within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more; providing care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19; direct physical contact with the person; sharing eating or drinking utensils; or if they sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on the person being questioned.
This definition of close contact reflects the same definition as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If you are not identified as a close contact, you do not have to self-quarantine,” according to the UWG website. “Note that based on the definition of close contact as listed above, classes that have social distancing in place will not require notification if a student or a faculty member tests positive for COVID-19 or is diagnosed with COVID-19.”
The open records request made by the newspaper also included data for COVID-19 among employees and students. The open records officer noted that the data from UWG “is entirely self-reported, and cannot be verified for complete accuracy. In addition, due to the self-reported nature of the information, the documents provided do not purport to be, and cannot be assumed to be, a complete record.”
Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20, there have been 10 self-reported COVID-19 positive tests. There were 28 employees tested, 22 employees who reported being symptomatic, as of Aug. 20, nine employees who were in isolation and 36 employees who were in quarantine.
Between Aug. 1 and Aug 20, there were 82 students who reported a positive COVID-19 test, with 157 being tested. Between those dates, 65 students self-reported being symptomatic and, as of Aug. 20, there have been 107 students who were in isolation and 124 students who were in quarantine.
This data only includes students who have self-reported to the university.
A student who is a “student worker” at the university may be duplicated and included on both of the tracking sheets for the data for both employees and students, according to the open records request.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines “isolation” as “separating sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick” and “quarantine” as separating and restricting the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.
Students can also self-report their positive tests to the university, and UWG additional administers tests to its athletes, with over 400 tests being completed as of Aug. 21.
For athletes, COVID-19 tests have been administered on Aug. 12, 13, 19, and 20 and each athlete were given instructions to register online with the Carroll County Health Department. Between Aug. 1 and 21, the number of athletes tested was 336.
There is a four-step process in place for a positive COVID-19 test among employees. The first is that the employee will report COVID-19 illness to the Human Resources COVID-19 Response Team, then human Resources will notify the supervisor and their respective Vice President. HR will also notify the Medical Director and Campus Planning and Facilities as needed.
After that, the Medical Director or Human Resources will notify the Georgia Department of Public Health to initiate contact tracing, and the last step is for the Vice President to notify the President’s Office to provide the University System of Georgia (USG) notification.
“UWG will notify the GDPH, who will begin contact tracing as soon as possible, and individuals with whom the affected employee has come into contact will be notified,” according to information from the open records request. “The USG is currently working with GDPH to establish the most responsive plan for contact tracing on campuses. UWG will follow any additional guidance for institutions received from the USG.”
Students who are showing symptoms of the virus are instructed by UWG to call the Student Health Center to schedule an appointment and they “should isolate themselves from others as much as possible by staying in their room, not going to class or dining halls or attending any social functions, and wear a facial covering at all times until medically cleared to return to normal daily activities.”
UWG’s website asks that students are exhibiting symptoms to not walk in to the Student Health Center to schedule an appointment and to not attend classes. If that student lives on campus, Housing and Residence Life has a place where the student can self-isolate.
