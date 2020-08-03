The University of West Georgia will not host the annual West Georgia Kickoff Classic for the next two years.
Instead, the two high schools that were to play in this year’s ninth annual classic — Carrollton and Newnan — will host the game at their home fields over the next two years.
UWG officials said Friday that it’s all due to changes in the Georgia High School Association football schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, based on the parameters for hosting a game like this, it is in the best interest of all parties for this game to be played at one of the high school facilities,” said UWG Athletic Director Daryl Dickey. “This game certainly means a great deal to the university and to our community, and we will miss having the opportunity to serve as host. However, we look forward to reevaluating the event and determining the path forward for the West Georgia Kickoff Classic in years to come.”
This is the first time the event will not be played at University Stadium since its inception in 2012.
Carrollton High School’s head football coach shared his opinion on the decision.
“I 100% support their decision,” Sean Calhoun said. “Obviously, they did not think it was safe or practical. I fully support it because I know how much they really enjoy hosting that event. I know having to postpone it is obviously a big decision for them.”
Calhoun went on to explain how he believes the decision will affect his players.
“I think if it was a regular year, it would be more disappointing. Right now, they’re just going to be happy to play football,” he said. “They’re gonna be excited if the game is here or at Newnan, or if it was at West Georgia. I think they’re just gonna be so excited about playing football in general.”
The 2020 game will be played at Newnan High School at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, with Carrollton hosting the event in 2021.
The West Georgia Wolves will be the first team to play on RA-LIN Field this fall, once the Gulf South Conference (GSC) releases a fall schedule. The GSC Board of Directors already confirmed a delay to the start of fall competitions in a statement on July 23.
