After shedding its status as one of the state’s district agricultural and mechanical schools at the conclusion of the 1932-33 term, new signage went up on the Maple Street campus that would now be the home of West Georgia College, a state supported two-year junior college.
In the fall of 1933, when the West Georgia Junior College opened, it started with 17 faculty members. Irvine S. Ingram, who had served as principal of the A&M School, was named president of the new college which had an enrollment of less than 400 students for the initial term. According to UWG historical archives, Ingram began to change the curriculum to what he called the “differentiating purpose.”
Ingram did not want WGC to be just another junior college; instead, he wanted it to be a college that promoted rural education and teacher training for rural schools. Ingram worked with the Rosenwald Foundation to start an experimental rural education program. The proposed program would be a cooperative program between West Georgia College and the Carroll County Board of Education in which teachers in training would teach in local schools.
Also, Ingram promoted continuing education for adults, especially in the rural areas of Carroll County. The name, “College in the Country,” became nationally known and was featured in several publications such as the Saturday Evening Post and Look magazines.
Although the majority of the student body chose the name, “Hillbillies,” as the new college’s nickname, within an hour following the announcement petitions began circulating, and the name was changed to Braves in honor of the Native-American heritage on and around the campus. The school’s nickname was changed to Wolves several decades later in respect for ethnic and racial sensitivity.
During the first decade of its existence, the first academic clubs appeared on the WGC campus, including the Glee Club, Drama Club, and Debate Club. During the same time, there were purely social clubs created as well, such as Delta Packa Cards and the Cue Ball Club.
Outside the city limits of Carrollton, the college had its own postal address, known as GENOLA. The name was derived from two women, Minna Ola Adamson, wife of Congressman W.C. Adamson of Carrollton and Eugenia Mandeville. Ingram took on the dual role of college president and postmaster.
In 1935, West Georgia College was set up as one of seven National Youth Administration (NYA) Centers in the state. With the onset of World War II in December, 1941 the West Georgia NYA was one of three schools chosen to become National Defense Units. As a National Defense Unit, students produced garments and other military supplies for the war.
When a huge portion of the male population went off to war in 1942 WGC almost became an all girl’s school. Along with the NYA work the students of West Georgia College were also lending a hand on local farms, where there were not enough farm hands to harvest the crops.
Following the conclusion of World War II in 1945, the G.I. Bill allowed veterans to attend college, and for West Georgia this meant an increase in its enrollment. With a growing demand from returning veterans for a football program that would compete against other junior colleges, President Ingram allowed the creation of a new football team that kept the nickname, Braves. In 1957, when the institution transitioned from a junior college to a senior college, the football team was disbanded.
