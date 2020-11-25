As Fall 2020 at UWG wraps up and commencement looms, students and officials are preparing for a spring semester with more in-person classes.
Dec. 5 will be a special day for 2020 graduates, as the University of West Georgia will not only hold commencement for its fall graduates, but honor graduates from the spring and summer semesters who could not have a ceremony earlier due to the pandemic.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person commencement ceremony that will celebrate all our graduates from 2020 in a safe, responsible way,” said UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly. “Students need to be engaged with their lives and their futures, and we look forward to honoring them in a way we haven’t been able to so far this year.”
There will be 986 degrees conferred; 648 undergraduate degrees and 338 graduates. There will be three ceremonies on Dec. 5, at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., depending on the college.
Students who completed their degrees in the spring and summer of 2020 are invited to celebrate with fall graduates. Spring 2020 had a total of 1,415 degrees conferred and summer 2020 had more than 700 degrees. There are 1,268 graduates expected to attend December’s ceremony.
In order to conduct the ceremony safely, all students and guests will be required to wear face coverings and sit in predetermined, physically distanced seating. This year, students will be seated on the field when they arrive but there will not be a student processional. The graduates will receive individual recognition but will not be able to shake hands with the president.
For those returning in the spring, UWG has prepared new safety procedures amid the pandemic. More classes will be offered in-person in the spring than were offered this past semester, but students will have the choice to register for fully online or hybrid classes; that is, classes that combine in-person instruction with some online teaching.
There will be a higher percentage of in-person classes, but this time, class times will be more equally distributed. Rather than classes being concentrated Monday through Thursday during the middle of the day, they will be more evenly distributed through the early, evening, and Friday and Saturday time slots.
In order to social distance larger classes, students could see their classes held in non-traditional settings, including the Campus Center and Z-6.
For this semester, the academic calendar won’t be modified and will continue as scheduled on Jan. 9, 2021. Spring break is still scheduled during the week of March 15.
