A Monroe man was arrested Saturday by University of West Georgia police in connection with a knife assault on campus.
UWG student Jackson Jacque, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of terroristic threats and acts.
University Police Chief Ned Watson said officers responded to a call at the Campus Center about an assault involving a knife. The victim sustained minor injuries from the altercation. Officers apprehended Jacque soon afterwards, according to Watson.
Through the investigation, Watson said officers learned about two additional incidents in which the suspect threatened and assaulted the victim.
"There is no ongoing threat following this isolated incident," Watson said. "The safety of our students, faculty, staff and community remains a top priority for the University of West Georgia."
Jacque was placed in the Carroll County Jail Saturday with a $10,000 bond to his name. He was then released Tuesday evening, according to County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Watson said the university is determining Jacque's future status as a student.
