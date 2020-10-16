University of West Georgia faculty senators on Friday approved a vote of no-confidence in university president, Dr. Brendan Kelly.
The vote was by a 32-14 majority of the 51 senators or their proxies. Five representatives abstained from the vote.
A general faculty vote consisting of 512 full-time members will take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, and, if it passes, the resolution of no-confidence will be brought to the Georgia University System Board of Regents.
The Regents have the power to remove a university president if they so choose.
This has been Kelly’s first semester with face-to-face instruction at UWG, after he was hired in December 2019 and began the following March, having previously served as chancellor of the University of South Carolina Upstate.
“The last seven months have been challenging for me as a leader and for the institution as a whole,” Kelly said in a statement after the vote. “Despite all of these challenges, we are going to find ways to work together to ensure we deliver the highest quality experiences for every student attending this university and all those who will.”
The UWG Student Government Association released a letter of support for Kelly on the eve of the vote, and announced that “SGA has full confidence in Dr. Kelly to serve as the eighth President of the University of West Georgia.”
The letter continues to say that during his time, Kelly “listens to the student body” and that the students have seen “immediate positive results” after Kelly’s attentiveness.
The no-confidence vote was spurred by a document, entitled “An Indictment of President Kelly for Issues of Shared Governance and Mismanagement of the University of West Georgia,” which was posted earlier this month in a Google forum.
During Friday’s meeting, Dr. N. Jane McCandles, Professor of Sociology, announced that she wrote the self-styled indictment and she brought forth Friday’s resolution. The document outlines 10 different areas in which it claims Kelly has “violated university policy, and has pursued initiatives that we consider detrimental to the current and future well-being of the University of West Georgia.”
This letter was not adopted by the Senate on Friday; it only inspired the vote. Kelly and other university administrators have said that the different points in the document are “false.”
The petition was the latest in a series of frustrations from faculty, which all date back to Nov. 2019 — before Kelly became president — when letters were sent to faculty warning them that their positions at the university might not be renewed. Those were issued as the university administration began to deal with a budget shortfall prompted by lower than expected fall enrollments.
While frustrations have been simmering, Friday’s vote does not concern past grievances and only focuses on Kelly’s current administration.
During a discussion prior to the vote Friday, the most common statements by faculty representatives concerned a lack of communication from Kelly’s administration and a desire for the administration to seriously consider faculty input. The representatives who spoke frequently used the words “disrespect” and “fear” to describe the current campus climate
“Please communicate with us,” said Dr. Beheruz N. Sethna, speaking to Kelly. “These are the things that would be a positive step forward, in my opinion.”
Sethna is a former UWG president and current faculty member.
