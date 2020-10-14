The stage is set for a unique confrontation Friday when the UWG Faculty Senate convenes.
UWG instructors will hold their monthly Faculty Senate meeting on Friday at 1 p.m., and on the agenda is “An Expression of No Confidence” in president Dr. Brendan Kelly.
When the motion is called, senators will have the ability to discuss the resolution before a vote is held in a virtual format via Zoom. Kelly and Interim Provost Dr. David Jenks have been frequently in attendance at these meetings.
The resolution will need at least 26 senators, a simple majority, in order to pass. If passed, it will move on to a vote with all faculty, the logistics for which would be developed after the initial vote passes. This means it will likely not be known after Friday’s meeting if the entire No Confidence vote passes.
Even if the vote passes, that does not mean that Kelly would be removed, as the Board of Regents is only body with the power to remove a university president.
The vote was spurred by an online petition that originally called for the removal from Kelly, citing issues of shared governance of the university between Kelly’s administration and the faculty.
One way the faculty shares governance of UWG is through its Faculty Senate. The panel has 13 standing committees, including the executive committee, both undergraduate and graduate program committees, and the academic policies committee.
The functions of the committees vary, but can include developing curriculum, recommending policy and procedures, or reviewing the budget.
The current officers of the faculty senate are the Chair of the Senate, Dan Williams; Executive Secretary, Colleen Vasconcellos; and Parliamentarian, Craig Schroer.
Additionally, there are 51 senators from faculty across different colleges, including the College of Arts and Humanities; College of Education; College of Science and Mathematics; College of Social Sciences; Library; Tanner Health Systems School of Nursing; and Richards College of Business.
While the vote will take place on Friday, the petition has been receiving more signatures, and as of Wednesday, it totaled 171 signees. However, approximately only 150 of these are from faculty and the rest are from alumni, students (especially grad students), and a few parents of students, according to Williams.
