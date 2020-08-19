The University of West Georgia has reported 57 total cases of COVID-19 on campus during the one week period since classes began.
On Wednesday, a new page titled “COVID-19 Health and Exposure Updates” was released on the UWG website. University officials say the page will provide totals of positive test results reported for the previous week, and the page will be updated every Wednesday.
Classes began at the university on Aug. 12, and — according to the posted data — 55 students and two employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the seven-day period of Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.
Classes resumed as the university following a June 15 reopening plan marked “Phase One,” to“incrementally return employees to campus in a limited capacity.”
Phase Two of the reopening plan began July 6 and the final step, Phase Three, began July 20, specifying that “all remaining employees will return to campus to prepare the campus for students’ return and the return to academic instruction on campus.”
An official response from university officials on Wednesday said that, “We will not be publishing on this page any retroactive information about student or employee positive cases prior to today.”
The webpage will still, however, be kept current and updated each Wednesday with cases of COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health tracks countywide numbers for COVID-19. According to the DPH site, between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, there were 190 cases in Carroll County reported to the health agency. These cases reflect residents of the county.
The university does not specify whether the infected students are located on the Carrollton campus, or at the satellite campus in Newnan.
“While all positive cases from the previous week will be reported, UWG is aware that not all of the individuals who tested positive would have been on campus upon their diagnosis or during their illness,” the webpage states.
The university has set up ways for both students and employees to report a positive COVID-19 test.
“If you have been identified as a close contact of an individual who has tested positive or who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, you must self-quarantine for 14 days from the time you were last in contact with that person,” said the COVID-19 Health and Exposure Updates webpage.
Close contact is identified as being within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more; providing care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19; direct physical contact with the person; sharing eating or drinking utensils; or if they sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on the contactee.
“If you are not identified as a close contact, you do not have to self-quarantine,” said the webpage.
“Note that based on the definition of close contact as listed above, classes that have social distancing in place will not require notification if a student or a faculty member tests positive for COVID-19, or is diagnosed with COVID-19.”
In total, there have been 2,093 positive cases since the pandemic began among residents in Carroll County, 54 deaths, and 138 total hospitalizations, according to DPH, as of Aug. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.