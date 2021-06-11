For the eighth consecutive year, the University of West Georgia has been named one of the nation’s Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs. UWG is one of only two institutions nationwide to receive the recognition, granted by the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) and “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education” magazine each year, all eight years it has been presented.
With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, the research uses a web-based survey approach to examine categories including family friendliness, salary and benefits, and professional development opportunities.
Dr. André L. Fortune, UWG’s vice president of student affairs, said being named one of the top 20 most promising places to work in the United States for another year is a humbling distinction and a clear indicator of the outstanding work his division does every day in helping build and grow student success in alignment with the university’s strategic plan.
“It is an honor to lead a University of West Georgia team in continuing the long-standing tradition of being one of the most promising places to work in student affairs,” Fortune said. “I am grateful to serve alongside colleagues in an environment in which we intentionally focus on cultivating a diverse and inclusive environment reflective of the students we serve — one in which we strive to foster a sense of belonging and connectedness among all our stakeholders.”
Dr. Lakiesa Rawlinson, associate vice president and dean of students, said earning this award — especially for eight consecutive years — is a testament to the strong culture at UWG.
“I am immensely grateful to serve a university where diversity, community belonging and service excellence are woven into the culture and made evident in our actions and environment,” Rawlinson said. “In an era during which the hyper-competitive higher education landscape is changing rapidly, being in a supportive and caring environment is critical to employee retention and success. Since making UWG my professional home, I have felt valued and empowered to make a difference in the campus community, and for that, I am thankful.”
For more information on the recognition, visit www.diverseeducation.com. To learn more about UWG’s efforts in diversity and inclusion, visit www.westga.edu/diversity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.