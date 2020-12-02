UWG receives $14,500 grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Special to the Times-Georgian
For the 18th consecutive year, the University of West Georgia has been awarded a grant by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Peer educators in the Office of Health Education at the University of West Georgia attend a DUI simulation event hosted on campus. UWG received more than $14,000 in a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to participate in its Georgia Young Adult Program.
UWG is proud to announce the receipt of a $14,546 grant to participate in the Georgia Young Adult Program (GYAP) of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The GOHS Young Adult Program addresses young adult driver crashes, injuries and fatalities and partners with colleges and universities throughout the state to implement the GYAP.
This program has proven to be successful using strategies such as peer education, providing educational speakers to schools, and encouraging schools to develop creative, innovative techniques to reduce young adult crashes, injuries and fatalities in their communities.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”
The GYAP program at UWG coordinates events such as DUI simulator visits; a trivia event for students; travel to the Southern College Health Association Conference for the university’s lead health educator and two peer educators; office supplies; educational materials; and a pedal kart that simulates driving under the influence.
Ronald King, lead health educator at UWG, said the grant will help support the Office of Health Education’s mission.
“Our mission in health education is to drive lasting, large-scale change on critical wellness issues facing UWG students,” King said. “This grant is important to me because it helps students adopt healthy behaviors centered around high-risk alcohol use and highway safety through educational evidence-based programs, data and services.”
The grant year for this award will be Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. For more information on this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996, and for more information on GOHS and its other highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.
