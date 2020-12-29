When you hear the word “skunk” your mind may immediately conjure an image of a feisty little critter with a black and white tail, who, when agitated, will send up a cloud of stink that will send a hound dog bawling through the woods.
Turns out there are other varieties of skunk, one of which is less common: The eastern spotted skunk, (Spilogale putorius).
If you’ve ever come across one, and managed to trigger its defense mechanism, you saw an animal go into a headstand and aggressively stomp its front feet on the ground — before letting loose with its noxious spray.
Dr. Andrew Edelman, an associate professor at the University of West Georgia is a big fan of the little spotted skunk. They were once common throughout most of the southeastern United States and were highly prized for their fur.
“It’s also known by the old-timers as the ‘civet cat,’ ” he explained.
The skunks were often found in small farms that offered habitat (woodlots, outbuildings, and fencerows) and food (grain, rodents, and eggs). Since the 1940s, this small mammal population has experienced a decline.
So, in 2014, when Edelman saw a spotted skunk on a wild game camera, he was excited.
“That’s when we first discovered this rare animal in Talladega National Forest. Until then, we didn’t have a lot of information about where they might be. That got us rolling and now we have a population in Talladega that we can study.”
The animal is small and secretive and has distinctive markings that separate from other species of skunk. It has dense black fur and four to six broken white stripes down its body, giving the animal its name.
When asked what they were learning about the elusive animals, Edelman was happy to share.
“The big takeaways were we got to learn about their habitat,” he said. “They need good, protected cover, like Mountain Laurel and Oak Leaf Hydrangea shrubs. This protects them when they’re out foraging from owls and larger carnivores like coyotes and bobcats.
“We also learned about where they den, burrowing in the ground between rocks or fallen tree roots. We also discovered what they’re eating — primarily insects and small mammals. During the warmer months, we’ve seen them bring in snakes on game cameras. They eat fungus, amphibians, and salamanders. The mama skunk brings the food back to the den for the kits to eat when they’re starting to feed on solid food and not just milk.”
As you might imagine, studying skunks can be tricky work. Handling an animal that can repeatedly spray noxious chemicals requires preparation.
When working with captured skunks, researchers must wear protective suits and face shields to reduce exposure to the spray. They also quickly learned that the best remedy to reduce (but not eliminate) the skunk scent from clothing and skin was to use a mixture of baking soda, liquid dish soap, and hydrogen peroxide. The folk remedy of bathing in tomato sauce was not effective.
During the study, 10 skunks were radio-collared so the biologists were able to see exactly where the animals travel, letting the scientists further understand their range (nightly forays averaged 380 acres). They also discovered that the skunks were never active during the day and frequently moved dens.
When asked what an average citizen should do if they spot a skunk, Dr. Edelman was happy to offer advice.
“If you see a skunk, don’t go near it. Both the striped skunks (which are more common in this area) and the spotted skunks will spray if they feel threatened. The best way to avoid getting sprayed is to stay away from the animal. However, if you are lucky enough to encounter one of these rare skunks, don’t worry too much about getting sprayed. Their first instinct is to flee, and they typically don’t spray unless cornered or attacked.
“If you do get sprayed, try the hydrogen peroxide, liquid dish soap, and baking soda solution. If you’re sprayed badly, even that won’t completely eliminate the smell … it could stay with you for a couple of weeks. Just avoid getting it on your skin if at all possible and air out your clothing before you try to launder it.”
Studying these skunks is important for several reasons, he said.
“These are small carnivores and they eat rodents and insect pests. Having them in our region is an important part of our natural heritage and our mission is to protect the biodiversity here. In Alabama, the Eastern spotted skunk is state-protected so now that we know they’re in Talladega, we can start managing the population better. They’re unique animals that have some really cool behaviors. Plus, they’re super cute.”
Talladega National Forest is the home to several rare species of birds and animals that are being studied by biologists, he said.
“The wildlife management that’s happening at Talladega is benefitting these species and providing refuge for them as the Southeast continues to grow in the human population. The Talladega National Forest is really an island in the sea of human-impacted landscape so that makes it a very important place for wildlife.”
Lastly, Dr. Edelman said he wanted to enlist the general public as citizen scientists to help biologists keep an eye out for the elusive creatures.
If you see one dead on the roadside, or in a shed or woodpile, or even on a game camera, please report it via the iNaturalist app on your smartphone or through the project website, inaturalist.org/projects/eastern-spotted-skunk.
The most valuable sightings include a GPS location or a nearby landmark and a photo to confirm the species identity.
In Georgia, citizens can learn more about spotted skunks and report their sightings at georgiawildlife.com.
If you do find an Eastern spotted skunk, don’t attempt to handle the animal (living or dead) because in rare instances they can carry rabies. But the next time you smell that skunky odor or see a flash of black and white, grab your smartphone and snap a photo for science!
Information for some parts of this article was found in “Eastern Spotted Skunks in Alabama” by William C. Cornelison and Dr. Andrew Edelman, and published in Alabama Wildlife magazine, alabamawildlife.org.
