A group of University of West Georgia faculty members have asked president Dr. Brendan Kelly to respond by May 1 to the complaints that prompted a no-confidence vote in his leadership five months ago.
A letter signed by 87 faculty members was sent to Kelly on Monday and lists five major continuing grievances against Kelly. A copy of the letter was provided to The Times-Georgian.
The action follows a vote of no-confidence by a majority of all campus faculty in November and stems from the methods Kelly has followed since his appointment as university president last year. Monday’s letter demonstrates that the faculty’s unhappiness with Kelly’s leadership has continued:
“We, the undersigned faculty members at the University of West Georgia, call on you to publicly address and take action to resolve ongoing concerns about communication, shared governance, and climate on our campus,” the letter states. “In November 2020, more than half of all full-time faculty members at UWG voted to declare that they have no confidence in your leadership. We request that you respond directly to all faculty by May 1, 2021 with your plans to address the following issues raised in that vote.”
Those issues, the letter continued, include:
• lack of meaningful communication and substantive consultation
• lack of meaningful relationships with those you lead
• disrespect for the institution’s past and its people
• disregard for the principle of shared governance
• fear of retaliation for speaking out
These five concerns were also a part of the no-confidence resolution voted on last year.
The new communication further stated that Kelly has made public statements recently in which he claimed that morale is improving on campus, that his relationship with faculty is mending, and that stakeholders—including faculty—are playing a major role in the university’s strategic plan.
“We have seen no evidence of this beyond your own claims. There is still pervasive fear and low morale at UWG. Faculty continue to struggle with unsustainable workloads and understaffed offices, particularly in the colleges that were restructured without our input. And our new strategic plan is guided by your pillars and priorities, not ours,” says the letter.
The strategic plan referred to was launched in February with a design to expand the university’s presence and impact in the community. Kelly introduced the plan called “Becoming UWG” in August highlighting relevance, competitiveness and placemaking as the “pillars” to accomplishing the plan.
The letter concludes:
“We urge you to take concrete steps toward rebuilding your relationship with faculty and instituting practices that seek faculty input in substantial, transparent ways. We are at the table waiting for you to join us.”
When asked by The Times-Georgian to respond, Kelly said:
“At the University of West Georgia, we have hundreds of faculty who are working incredibly hard amid tough circumstances to serve our students. We have nursing professors who are training future nurses while also administering COVID-19 vaccines in the community. We have professors of education who explore and optimize the new methods of education made necessary by the global pandemic while teaching and training the next generation of teachers.
“We have outlined a new strategic plan and direction for the university in which student success determines our institution’s success, and our student-focused approach is at the core of everything we do. With the great number of faculty members who are doing impactful work right now in service to students, all faculty are expected to engage in meaningful work as we dedicate ourselves to the curation of a first-choice university.”
In October, the Faculty Senate approved a resolution of no confidence by a 32-19 vote. The measure was placed before the entire UWG faculty in November and was endorsed by a 263-129 margin with 55 abstentions. The results of the vote were forwarded to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia which governs the 26 public institutions of higher learning in Georgia.
In a November statement by Chancellor Steve Wrigley of the University System of Georgia said that he and the Board “wholeheartedly support President Kelly and his work to led UWG through tremendous challenges.”
University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jon Preston noted that in his capacity he works to ensure members of the faculty have the support they need.
“We offer multiple processes for faculty members to share their concerns, and the Academic Affairs leadership team — including the deans of our colleges and schools — work with all our faculty to meet the needs of our students’ experiences both inside and outside the classroom,” he added.
With an enrollment of more than 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the University of West Georgia originated as the Fourth District Agricultural and Mechanical School in 1906. It became a junior college in 1933 and a senior college in 1957. UWG is one of the University System of Georgia’s four comprehensive state universities.
