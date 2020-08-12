The University of West Georgia completed its virtual gathering for strategic planning Tuesday, the night before students were set to hit campus for the first day of classes.
Classes began Wednesday for university students with a new, hybrid learning model called “dual-modality” that combines online learning with face-to-face instruction.
On Wednesday, students, faculty, and other university personnel took part in a virtual meeting in which university president Dr. Brendan Kelly’s explained further his vision for the future of UWG, a concept he has organized on three “pillars”: relevance, competitiveness, and placemaking.
The theme of the strategic planning event was “Becoming UWG,” an idea that Kelly said “reflects that we are engaging in a process that is rooted in creating our future — our institutional becoming.”
The event was livestreamed and an archived link for the video can be found on the university’s website.
“The purpose of tonight’s event is to ensure as many stakeholders as possible become engaged in the planning process,” said Dr. Hazel Cole, a faculty member who hosted the virtual event. Student Ashley Moore was also present and also asked Kelly questions.
Even with the global pandemic, reduction in resources, and “a moment of reckoning on race,” Kelly said that it is critical to plan to the future, even amidst challenging circumstances. “That’s when I believe we all need to come together and start talking about what we want to become,” he said.
Kelly argued that the three pillars he has outlined are “critical to our existence.”
The pillar of “relevance” is meant to “break new ground in the landscape of higher education.” Kelly said that UWG will need to continue to evolve to be more relevant to the needs of the students, both inside and outside the classroom, and a changing world and economy.
“Our job as a university is to take the things that are fundamentally important to humanity — and that’s what we teach people about — and constantly be translating them so they are relevant to a 21st-century world,” said Kelly.
“Competitiveness,” another pillar, is needed at the university and according to Kelly, UWG “should build its operations around higher expectations,” as higher education is a competitive marketplace, and the university should focus on raising performance standards all the time. With higher expectations through competitiveness, he said, the university can emerge as the first choice for prospective students.
“We have to understand how to be more relevant in the marketplace, too, and that means that we have to be more competitive; we have to look at every single aspect of our institution all of the time and ask more of it,” said Kelly. “We have to make our assets work harder.”
Finally, with placemaking, Kelly said a public university is a unique institution in the United States; one that has the capacity to provide a holistic “sense of place.” He added that UWG should live up to that expectation all the time.
“Finally placemaking, (Moore) said it, this place is magical. It is magical,” said Kelly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.