The school year may have ended for students, but Dr. Brendan Kelly, President at the University of West Georgia, has not stopped planning how to increase student engagement at the university.
“The world has changed, and it is not going back to how it was before,” said Kelly. “We have to stop waiting for the change to come to us and be the change. How we got here is not how we are going to get through it.”
Kelly was the guest Wednesday for Villa Rica’s Leadership Luncheon. During his address, he said that leadership at UWG starts with “changing our mindset.”
“When things happen they become a part of our lives and make up who we are. For the University of West Georgia, and higher education, that is certainly the case.”
Kelly also said that university life should be oriented toward giving students a sense of ownership that the students should feel ownership of their university, adding that students are more important than the faculty, staff, and even himself.
“This is the students’ university, and they should feel welcomed,” said Kelly. “They should be the only ones who feel entitled to this university. We have to engage them to make them feel more at home.”
As he spoke, many in the audience — with their college experiences far behind them — could not help but see how much university life has changed since the pandemic.
“There has been a demand for single-spaced housing, as well as a pet-friendly environment,” Kelly said, “so now the university will have 62 pet-friendly housing options to accommodate the needs of our students.”
The biggest challenge to higher education, he said, was just that: higher education. Instead of just looking at the bigger picture from the pandemic perspective, Kelly said he was looking at it as a whole.
Kelly said that the UWG faculty and staff have a strategic plan that looks forward into the future, not just five years from now but 10-plus years from now.
Kelly said that for the upcoming school year they will be focusing on three priorities, which are relevance, competitiveness, and placemaking. Each of these priorities, he said, will contribute to impacting the lives of the students in a positive way so that they are able to be successful after graduation.
“I have a new philosophy that states we must do what’s right for the students, then do what’s right for us,” said Kelly. “We have to put competitiveness at the forefront, and create a place where the students feel a sense of ownership and welcomed.”
His first step in addressing the problem is getting students more involved. He explained how important it is that the faculty and staff focus more on impacting the lives of the students so that the students can say “this is the richest college experience I can get”.
“Over the course of my presidency, I noticed I was receiving a lot of information with a list of active students,” said Kelly. “I want the names of students that aren’t involved so that we can get them in something.”
Since the pandemic hit, universities all over the world have been experiencing some major setbacks. Kelly mentioned that 12 institutions have closed, and more are heading down that same route.
But he vowed that UWG will not be one of these.
“We are not going to be one of those disappearing universities,” said Kelly. “We are going to fight to live on. One good thing about being a public institution is that we receive so much support from the state and community.”
