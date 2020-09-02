A 45-year-old Carrollton man was arrested on Sunday after crashing his vehicle during a high-speed chase near the University of West Georgia.
UWG Police booked and charged Esaw Henderson for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, obstructing law enforcement officer, reckless driving, laying drag or reckless conduct with auto, passing in a no-passing zone, failure to obey a stop sign, and driving while license suspended.
At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, an officer patrolling Maple Street heard a vehicle’s tires squeal and lose traction with the roadway, according to a police report. When the officer looked, he saw a Ford Mustang driving quickly through a busy Chevron gas station, according to a UWG Police incident report.
The officer then drove toward the area, where he saw the driver leave the gas station and head west on Maple Street. At that point, the policeman got behind the Mustang and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver took a quick right onto Cunningham Drive and accelerated. The officer initiated his pursuit from that point on, according to the report.
The policeman said while traveling on Cunningham Drive, the driver drove on the opposite lane to pass another vehicle and ran the stop sign while turning onto South Street. At that moment, the Mustang’s rear wheels lost traction with the road, causing it to move side-to-side and then rotate 180 degrees. Mid rotation, the vehicle struck the curb and went airborne, coming to a rest on the sidewalk in front of Southridge Apartments, the report said.
The officer stepped out of his patrol vehicle with his weapon drawn, and ordered the driver to show his hands and step out of the vehicle. The report said the driver complied, but then turned and ran toward the apartments with his hands in the air. The suspect ran a short distance before falling on the ground and was placed under arrest by the pursuing officer, according to the report.
The officer noted the driver smelled of alcohol, the report states. The rear passenger wheel of the Mustang had had completely broken off from the rotor and the car was laying on top of the wheel. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a small bag allegedly containing cocaine and three cold beer cans.
As of Wednesday evening, Henderson was denied bond and is still in the custody of the Carroll County Jail.
