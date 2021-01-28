The University of West Georgia is in the top 50 in the nation for two of its online programs as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The publication reports several rankings of universities, providing lists of anything from the best value, best programs, best overall and more.
The University of West Georgia was recognized as among the top 50 universities in two categories — Best Online MBA and Best Online Nursing graduate degree.
These rankings weigh both public and private universities and determine rankings based on engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies and student excellence.
“We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report for offering some of the most high-quality online degree programs in the nation,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president. “The university has made dedicated efforts to improve the quantity and quality of our online offerings, and that has been especially important this year, as we have offered distinctive programs both in-person and online to fit our students’ needs.”
The university was No. 38 in the rankings of best online master’s in nursing degree programs and was No. 40 for in best online master’s degree programs in business administration.
UWG was also placed on two other lists for its online programs, ranking in at No. 116 for the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs and No. 118 for the Best Online Education graduate degree.
Surveys for the bachelor’s programs ranked more than 350 institutions, according to UWG.
The university began offering online courses in 1997 and now offers more than 40 degrees and certificate programs. More than 3,600 are attending UWG exclusively online through these programs.
“These rankings speak to the quality and value of a University of West Georgia education,” said Dr. Jon Preston, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at UWG. “The combination of UWG faculty who are experts in their fields, robust curricula that engage our students and supportive staff who are committed to helping students succeed creates a rich, digital learning environment that empowers our students to pursue and achieve their educational goals and prepare them for careers in the 21st century.”
