The University of West Georgia announced the inception of a new master’s program in physical education on Thursday.
The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents approved the Master of Education in Physical Education degree for the College of Education’s (COE) Department of Sport Management, Wellness, and Physical Education.
The program is approved for this upcoming fall semester.
“COE is recognized as a leader in graduate education, not only at the university level but statewide as well,” said Dr. Brent Heidorn, program coordinator and associate dean of COE. “The Physical Education program wanted to get involved with that.”
The new two-year program is offered fully online, which university officials say provides an easy, helpful format for current K-12 physical education, or health education teachers prepare for other positions, such as coaching, personal training and higher education.
“The classes are designed for teachers in the field for their professional development,” said Dr. Brian Mosier, chairman and faculty member of the department, and added the courses “provide current, relevant information, curriculum and ideas for teachers who are dealing with 21st-century issues.”
According to Heidorn, the master’s program will dig deep into topics such as curriculum, exercise physiology and fitness-based principles. Additionally, it offers an introduction to concepts including legal liability concerns, connecting with research, and collecting data.
“One of the largest challenges right now is budget and economic concerns,” Heidorn said. “This program will prepare students to have proper communications with all stakeholders — current K-12 students, parents or guardians, fellow teachers, administrators, community members and legislators — and educate them of the benefits of quality health education, physical activity and overall wellness.”
One of the program’s first students, Bryan Purinton, a recent UWG physical education graduate, said the faculty is the reason why he will continue to attend UWG for his master’s.
“The professors are experts and well respected in the field while staying humble,” Purinton said. “They have created a family atmosphere and have a knack of relating the content that is being taught to real-life situations. They care about your success in and out of the classroom. Having professors like this through my educational journey made it an easy decision to ‘Go West’ to further my education.”
