UWG holds first in-person graduation since pandemic began

In the first in-person UWG commencement ceremony since the pandemic started, president Brendan Kelly stressed Saturday that the now-alumni were needed in the world.
Among the 1,250 graduates of the University of West Georgia there were 986 degrees conferred. The remaining near 300 graduates were students who had graduated in the Spring and Summer 2020 semesters, those who could not have an in-person graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s Fall commencement had nearly 70 more degrees conferred than in Fall 2019.
This year’s Fall 2020 class had 338 degrees conferred at the graduate level and 648 degrees at the undergraduate level.
The 2020 graduates were addressed by Dr. Brendan Kelly and Khareem Leslie, president of the UWG Student Government Association.
“The world needs ingenuity, and we need innovation,” Kelly said. “We need people who can think creatively about the world and begin to help us invent the future, whatever it holds. You are the leaders we have been waiting for, and we need you to jump into the world, embrace challenges, make companies stronger, make communities healthier and more connected, make every action impact positive change in the world.”
This year’s graduation differed from past ceremonies due to the pandemic, with safety measures that included required wear face coverings and predetermined, physically distanced seating.
This year, there was no student processional and all graduates were individually recognized, but there was not a traditional handshake with the president.
The strange year of 2020 was also addressed by the president, who said it was a year no one will forget.
“2020 has certainly been a year we will never forget,” Kelly said. “Through it all, though, you have persevered, and through that adversity, you have proven you can overcome. That is what matters: not how you got here but that you got here, despite the obstacles and the unexpected circumstances. You rose to the challenge and overcame it.”
