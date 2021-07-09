The University of West Georgia Foundation announced Thursday the addition of one new member to its board of trustees and one trustee emeritus.
Joining the board is Brian Dill, while K. Alex Roush gained emeritus status. Ann Newman, a commercial banker and senior vice president for Wells Fargo, will serve as chair. Other leaders on the board include Gary Kinard, chief financial officer for Southeastrans, as vice president; David Edwards, executive vice president for United Bank, as treasurer; and Tim Martin, CEO of Carroll EMC, as secretary.
Foundation Trustees are elected to four-year terms and serve on various committees, including board development, finance and investment, resource development, audit, and others.
“We are excited to welcome Brian Dill to the foundation, and we look forward to his valuable contributions as we build on our dedication to the curation of a first-choice university,” said Dr. Meredith Brunen, UWG’s vice president for University Advancement and CEO of the university’s foundations. “We are also grateful to Alex Roush, whose passion for the students and commitment to excellence has been instrumental in the growth and success of UWG.”
Brian Dill
Dill is currently the vice president of external affairs for Tanner Health System and the executive director of the Tanner Medical Foundation in Carrollton. Prior to joining Tanner, he spent 17 years in corporate and industrial business development and recruitment as an economic development senior executive in several Georgia communities, as well as the chief operating officer for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Prior to that, he served as a federal and state lobbyist for the Georgia Farm Bureau.
Dill, who has been supportive of UWG since becoming a resident of Carrollton in 2011, said he is most looking forward to learning more about the university’s alumni base and the many programs and initiatives that the UWG Foundation board has targeted.
“Tanner Health System and UWG have always been strong partners within the communities we serve,” Dill exclaimed. “My role at the Tanner Foundation will allow me to leverage relationships to the benefit of UWG while strengthening our partnership. In addition, the university’s student-centric strategic plan, led by President Kelly, is something I very much want to be a part of.”
K. Alex Roush
Roush is a Carrollton native and president of Alex Roush Architects Inc. Founded in 1984, the company has offices in Atlanta and Huntsville and has completed more than 3,000 projects. Roush received degrees from Georgia Tech and the University of Virginia.
In addition to serving the UWG Foundation as a trustee for more than a decade, Roush also sits on the Northside United Methodist and Tanner Medical Foundation boards.
Although not an alumnus, Roush’s West Georgia roots run deep. His parents, who also served as trustees, were steadfast supporters and donors: his father, Chester, introduced the concept of A Day, the largest giving campaign to the University of West Georgia Annual Fund. Roush himself helped design the fountain in front of the University Campus Center.
“The magic of serving as a trustee at UWG is that you see yourself grow and improve as the university grows and improves,” he shared. “This special place does indeed provide the opportunity daily to make a huge impact and to change the lives of young adults and their families. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve and grow as we try to make a real difference in their lives. ”
About the Foundation
Established in 1967, the UWG Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of the University of West Georgia. Its purpose in cultivating, soliciting and stewarding donor funds is to advance strategic priorities for the long-term benefit and enhancement of the university. The foundation is governed by a board of trustees composed of business and industry leaders, community leaders, and alumni whose primary goals are in service to the university community.
